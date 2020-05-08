NFL schedule: Champion Chiefs will open vs. Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs will open their title defense at home against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Sept. 10, the NFL announced Thursday evening while revealing the entire 2020 schedule.

FILE PHOTO: The NFL logo is pictured on a football at an event in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

Tom Brady’s first game as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be on the road against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 13.

The Saints will then be part of another first in Week 2, participating in the Raiders’ initial home game in Las Vegas. The contest will be the Monday night game on Sept. 21.

The inaugural game at SoFi Stadium, the new home of the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers, will see the Rams playing host to the Dallas Cowboys on the night of Sept. 13.

The NFL plans to start its season on time despite the coronavirus pandemic. Contingency plans reportedly were built into the schedule. The 17-week regular season is due to conclude Jan. 3, and the playoffs are due to culminate with the Super Bowl on Feb. 7 in Tampa.

The Brady effect on the Buccaneers was palpable, as Tampa Bay was scheduled for five prime-time games after playing just one night game last season during a 7-9 campaign. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Bucs in March, and one of his favorite former targets, tight end Rob Gronkowski, subsequently came out of retirement and was dealt from the New England Patriots to the Bucs.

Tampa Bay’s night games are Oct. 8 at Chicago, Oct. 25 at Las Vegas, Nov. 2 at the New York Giants, Nov. 8 against New Orleans and Nov. 23 vs. the Rams.

The Patriots, even with Brady gone, will be in prime time five times. They also have a matchup with one of Brady’s former backups, Jimmy Garoppolo, when they play host to the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 25.

The 49ers lost 31-20 to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl last season.

—Field Level Media