Report: Ex-NFL QB, coach Schonert dies at 62

Former NFL quarterback Turk Schonert has died, according to Fox 19 News in Cincinnati.

He was 62. His cause of death was not announced.

Schonert spent eight seasons in Cincinnati (1981-85, 1987-89) and one in Atlanta (1986), largely as a backup quarterback. He compiled a 7-5 record as a starter.

During his career, he passed for 3,788 yards with 11 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

A product of Stanford, Schonert was a ninth-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 1980.

He later served as quarterbacks coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints. He also was the Bills’ offensive coordinator for one season in 2008. More recently, he was an assistant coach with the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL.

