Seahawks sign ex-Buckeyes QB Barrett

The Seattle Seahawks signed former Ohio State star J.T. Barrett in a depth move at quarterback on Saturday.

The Seahawks also added linebacker Juwon Young, an undrafted rookie out of Marshall. In corresponding moves, the team waived linebacker Chris Worley and safety Marwin Evans.

Seattle has Paxton Lynch and Geno Smith as backups to starting quarterback Russell Wilson, but Smith is out for at least a week because of a cyst on his knee and might not be available for the second preseason game on Aug. 18 at the Minnesota Vikings.

Barrett was a three-time first-team All-Big Ten selection at Ohio State, where he started 44 games and threw for 9,434 career yards and 104 touchdowns. He went undrafted in 2018, signing with the New Orleans Saints and spending most of last season on the practice squad before being waived on Aug. 1.

—Field Level Media