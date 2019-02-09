$5.2 million guarantee kicks in for Seahawks' Chancellor

FILE PHOTO: Jan 28, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor talks to reporters during the Seattle Seahawks press conference at Arizona Grand. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor hasn’t played an NFL game since November 2017, but he got a big win Friday.

Chancellor saw $5.2 million of his $10 million salary for 2019 become guaranteed, according to multiple media reports. He missed all of the just-concluded season due to a neck injury that has been described as career-ending, but he has yet to announce his retirement officially.

Per the terms of his contract, in case of a long-term injury such as the one he ultimately sustained, Chancellor was assured of $6.8 million for the 2018 season and $5.2 million for the 2019 season.

Chancellor, 30, will carry a $13 million salary-cap hit for the Seahawks this season. The team could save $4.8 million against the cap by cutting him after June 1, or Seattle could save $2.3 million against the cap by turning him loose before June 1, per multiple media outlets.

A four-time Pro Bowl performer, Chancellor was a key member of the Seattle teams that won the Super Bowl in 2013-14 and lost the Super Bowl in 2014-15. In 109 career games (including 93 starts), he registered 12 interceptions, nine forced fumbles, two sacks and 606 tackles.

Four other Seahawks saw money become guaranteed as of Friday, according to the (Tacoma, Wash.) News Tribune. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett got $3.91 million, center Justin Britt $2.25 million, left tackle Duane Brown $1.75 million and safety Bradley McDougald $1 million.

