Seahawks' Chancellor injured, expected to miss rest of season
November 18, 2017 / 5:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Seahawks' Chancellor injured, expected to miss rest of season

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The Sports Xchange) - Seattle Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a neck injury, according to multiple reports Saturday.

Nov 9, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor (31) looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The news comes after the team lost star cornerback Richard Sherman to a torn Achilles in last week’s “Thursday Night Game” win against the Arizona Cardinals. Sherman was placed on injured reserve and had surgery to repair his Achilles on Wednesday.

Chancellor, an eight-year veteran, left the Seahawks’ 22-16 win on Nov. 9 with a neck injury on the Cardinals’ final possession.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll indicated earlier that the four-time Pro Bowl selection suffered “neck stingers.” Chancellor did not participate in practice Thursday or Friday.

Chancellor, 29, has 49 tackles and a forced fumble in nine games this season. He has 12 career interceptions.

Bradley McDougald, who started the past two games at free safety, is expected to start for Chancellor at strong safety against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.

Safety Earl Thomas is expected back after missing the last two weeks with a hamstring injury.

Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
