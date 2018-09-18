Trubisky guides Bears past Seahawks

Mitchell Trubisky threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns, and the Chicago Bears held on for a 24-17 win over the visiting Seattle Seahawks on Monday night at Soldier Field.

Tight end Trey Burton and wide receiver Anthony Miller each caught touchdown passes for Chicago (1-1), which won its home opener for the first time since 2013. Bears coach Matt Nagy earned his first career victory.

Trubisky completed 25 of 34 passes and was intercepted twice.

Russell Wilson connected on 22 of 36 passes for 226 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for Seattle (0-2). Wilson tried to rally the Seahawks but threw a costly pick-six to Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara, who stepped in front of a short pass and ran 49 yards for a score with 6:37 remaining in the game.

Wilson was sacked five times in the first half and six times overall. He faced frequent pressure from Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who notched a strip-sack midway through the second quarter.

Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin finished with two interceptions after entering the game with one pickoff in 16 career games. Griffin made a diving interception in front of Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson early in the second quarter, and he corralled a deflected pass on Chicago’s next possession.

Chicago opened the scoring with 4:55 remaining in the first quarter. Trubisky faked a handoff to running back Tarik Cohen before flicking a shovel pass to Burton for a 3-yard score.

A 25-yard field goal by Cody Parkey increased Chicago’s lead to 10-0 with 1:07 to go in the first half.

Seattle kicker Sebastian Janikowski drilled a 56-yarder as time ran out in the first half.

Chicago pulled ahead 17-3 when Trubisky rolled left and hit Miller for a 10-yard touchdown with 14:15 left in the fourth quarter. It marked the first career touchdown for Miller, a 2018 second-round pick out of Memphis.

Seattle pulled within 17-10 with 10:13 to go in the fourth. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett grabbed a perfectly placed 19-yard touchdown pass from Wilson in the right corner of the end zone.

Amukamara’s interception return for a touchdown put the game out of reach late in the fourth quarter.

Seattle capped the scoring when rookie tight end Will Dissly caught a 2-yard touchdown with 14 seconds left.

The Seahawks ended up with a 276-271 edge in total yards.

