Report: Seahawks' Clark won't report without extension

Jan 5, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark (55) warms up before a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark doesn’t plan to sign his franchise tender or report to training camp without a new contract, NFL Network reported Sunday.

Per the report, Clark would — absent an extension — miss training camp and play out the regular season with the intention of hitting free agency next spring, when Seattle might not be able to tag him again. Other Seahawks currently without contracts for 2020 include quarterback Russell Wilson, middle linebacker Bobby Wagner and defender tackle Jarran Reed.

Clark, who was tagged last week, has been vocal about his intentions to maximize his earnings, but he has said on multiple occasions he hopes to remain in Seattle. The sides have until July 15 to reach a long-term agreement, or Clark will play the 2019 season on the one-year, $17.128 million tender.

Fox Sports reported Friday that teams around the league, including the Buffalo Bills, have shown interest in trading for Clark, but there has been no indication that the Seahawks wish to deal him.

Clark, 25, notched career highs with 13 sacks and 27 quarterback hits in 2018, the final year of his rookie deal after the Seahawks drafted him in the second round in 2015. He earned $943,938 in 2018.

Through four seasons, Clark has 35 sacks and 72 quarterback hits while playing 62 of 64 possible games.

—Field Level Media