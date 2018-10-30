Seahawks LB Kendricks gets eight-game suspension

FILE PHOTO: Sep 23, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Geoff Swaim (87) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks (56) after making a reception during the third quarter at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL has decided the suspension for Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks will be eight games for his guilty plea to federal insider trading charges, according to multiple reports.

He previously had been suspended indefinitely under the league’s personal conduct policy.

Kendricks will be credited for three games he already missed, meaning he will be eligible to play again on Dec. 10 when the Seahawks meet the Minnesota Vikings on “Monday Night Football.”

The suspension begins immediately and Kendricks can return to the team on Nov. 12 for meetings and practices. He may appeal but has not indicated if he will do so. As it stands, he will be back for the playoff run for the Seahawks (4-3).

In August, federal authorities charged Kendricks with the crime, alleging Kendricks had made $1.2 million illegally through tips from an acquaintance. After the news of his involvement broke, he was released by the Cleveland Browns, whom he signed with in the offseason.

The Seahawks signed Kendricks last month to a one-year contract worth almost $750,000, and he played in three games before the suspension was handed down Oct. 7. On the season, he has 15 tackles and two sacks.

Kendricks entered a guilty plea to the charges on Sept. 6 and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 24. Under federal guidelines, he could be sentenced to between 30 and 37 months in prison, according to ABC News.

Kendricks has repaid the money he made through the insider trading and apologized, saying, “I wholeheartedly regret my actions.”

—Field Level Media