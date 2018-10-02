Seahawks LB Kendricks suspended indefinitely

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks has been suspended indefinitely by the NFL for his involvement in insider trader, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

The NFL found that Kendricks’ actions violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

On Sept. 6, Kendricks pleaded guilty before a federal judge and faces up to 25 years in prison, with sentencing scheduled for Jan. 24.

The Seahawks signed Kendricks little more than a week later and he has played in three games with the team. He has 15 tackles and two sacks.

The Cleveland Browns released Kendricks in August as his legal issues increased.

Kendricks, who turned 28 last Friday, admitted before a federal judge in Philadelphia that he swapped cash, NFL tickets and access to parties with a Wall Street-connected associate for non-public, market-shifting information.

Prosecutors said Kendricks netted close to $1.2 million in profits off the trading during his two-year arrangement with a former Goldman Sachs analyst.

Kendricks appeared in 85 games (74 starts) with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2012-17. He recorded 14 sacks, three interceptions and five fumble recoveries in that span.

Kendricks was part of Philadelphia’s Super Bowl-winning team last season. He was released in May.

The Seahawks also officially placed safety Earl Thomas (broken left leg) on injured reserve.

