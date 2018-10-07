Seattle's Kendricks fighting indefinite suspension

Mychal Kendricks and the NFL Players Association are fighting the indefinite suspension handed down by the NFL over the linebacker’s admitted involvement in insider training, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday.

Jul 27, 2018; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks (54) runs a drill during training camp at the Cleveland Browns Training Complex. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

In August, federal authorities charged Kendricks with the crime, alleging he had made $1.2 million illegally through tips from an acquaintance. After the news of his involvement broke, he was released by the Cleveland Browns, whom he signed with in the offseason.

The Seahawks signed Kendricks last month to a one-year contract worth almost $750,000, and he played in three games before the suspension was handed down last week. On the season, he has 15 tackles and two sacks.

Kendricks entered a guilty plea to the charges on Sept. 6 and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 24. Under federal guidelines, he could be sentenced between 30 and 37 months in prison, according to ABC News. He has repaid the money he made through the insider trading and apologized, saying, “I wholeheartedly regret my actions.”

An indefinite suspension is the toughest issued under the NFL’s personal-conduct policy. Kendricks is asking the league to assign a fixed number of games instead to allow him to return to the field this season and play until the sentencing, according to reports.

Kendricks has traveled to the league offices twice to discuss his case, but he has not yet met with commissioner Roger Goodell, Schefter reported. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has talked to Goodell on Kendricks’ behalf.

Kendricks, 28, is believed to be the first NFL player suspended for a white-collar crime.

—Field Level Media