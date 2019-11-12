Seahawks WR Lockett hospitalized with leg injury

Nov 3, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) celebrates after catching a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett was taken to a Bay Area hospital after suffering a potentially serious leg injury in Monday night’s overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Coach Pete Carroll said after the game that Lockett sustained a leg contusion that swelled, and the team was concerned about the possibility of compartment syndrome. The condition can occur after a trauma, and the swelling can lead to a restriction of blood flow and oxygen levels.

“I can’t tell you much more about it right now. He’s out of here right now to get looked at,” Carroll said.

He added: “It’ll be OK, but it’s a pretty severe situation for right now. ... We’re ahead of it, so we should be in good shape.”

NBC Sports Northwest reported Lockett spent the night in the hospital.

It is unclear when the injury occurred. Lockett received the kickoff in the final seconds of the game and took a knee. He did not play in overtime and was carted off the field during the extra period.

Lockett, 27, was Seattle’s third-round selection in the 2015 NFL Draft. He has emerged as the team’s No. 1 wide receiver and on the year, has 62 receptions for 793 yards and six touchdowns. In his career, he’s played in 73 games (49 starts). He has 256 receptions for 3,574 yards and 25 touchdowns.

The Seahawks have a bye this week and will return to play on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 24.

—Field Level Media