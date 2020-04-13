Ex-NFL QB Jackson killed in car crash

Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson was killed Sunday night in a car accident in Alabama.

FILE PHOTO: Seattle Seahawks' Tarvaris Jackson gestures during the NFL team's Super Bowl victory parade in Seattle, Washington February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

He would have turned 37 next week.

A spokesperson at Tennessee State, where he was the quarterbacks coach, confirmed his death to ESPN.

Jackson was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro, which left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital, ESPN reported.

A Montgomery, Ala., native, Jackson played at Alabama State and was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft.

He started 20 games over five seasons with the Vikings, posting a 10-10 record. In 2011, he signed a two-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks and started 14 games that season, throwing for 3,091 yards with 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The Seahawks traded him to Buffalo in 2012. When the Bills released him in 2013, he re-signed with the Seahawks and backed up Russell Wilson for three seasons. He won a Super Bowl with Seattle in 2014.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll remembered Jackson on Monday over social media.

“Tarvaris Jackson was a beloved teammate, competitor, and Seahawk. He will be deeply missed. So heartbroken by the news of his passing and sending our condolences to his family and friends. We love you forever @7tjackson.”

In all, Jackson played in 59 NFL games (34 starts), completing 59.6 percent of his passes for 7,263 yards with 39 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.

He is survived by his wife, Lakitta, and children Tarvaris, Takayla and Tyson.

—Field Level Media