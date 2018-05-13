Seahawks waive QB Morris one month after signing

The Seattle Seahawks have waived Stephen Morris less than a month after signing him as a potential backup to quarterback Russell Wilson, the team announced Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 1, 2016; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Stephen Morris (7) looks to pass in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals in a preseason NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images (TAGS: Sport American Football NFL) *** Local Caption *** 2016-09-02T010258Z_998654130_NOCID_RTRMADP_3_NFL-PRESEASON-INDIANAPOLIS-COLTS-AT-CINCINNATI-BENGALS.JPG

While Morris has never taken a regular-season NFL snap, he has logged time with the Washington Redskins, Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

Morris played for the Miami Hurricanes in college, amassing 7,896 yards passing in four seasons and tossing 42 touchdowns and 19 interceptions over the final two.

The Seahawks now have three quarterbacks on the roster, Wilson, backup Austin Davis and 2018 seventh-round pick Alex McGough.

McGough, who played at Florida International, is the first quarterback drafted by the Seahawks since they selected Russell Wilson in the third round in 2012.

Morris will become an unrestricted free agent if he’s not picked up on waivers.

The Seahawks begin OTAs on May 21.

—Field Level Media