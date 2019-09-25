Reports: Seahawks to sign TE Willson after trading Vannett

FILE PHOTO: Aug 29, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Nick Vannett (81), Oakland Raiders tight end Luke Willson (82), Seahawks tight ends coach Pat McPherson and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) pose after the game at CenturyLink Field. The Seahawks defeated the Raiders 17-15. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks are signing tight end Luke Willson, who played the first five seasons of his career in Seattle, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

Willson spent last season with the Detroit Lions and was cut by the Oakland Raiders before the 2019 season started. The 29-year-old will fill the roster spot of tight end Nick Vannett, who was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday night, per reports.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said the Steelers are sending a fifth-round draft pick to the Seahawks in exchange.

The Seahawks selected Vannett, 26, in the third round of the 2016 draft, and he made 48 catches in 42 career games, with four touchdowns — three of them in 2018.

In 86 games over six seasons, Willson has 102 catches for 1,216 yards and 11 scores.

The Seahawks selected Willson, who played at Rice, in the fifth round of the 2013 draft.

