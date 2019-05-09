Reports: CB Taylor joins Seahawks

FILE PHOTO: Oakland Raiders' Andre Holmes (L) breaks up a pass intended for Miami Dolphins' Jamar Taylor during their NFL football game at Wembley Stadium in London, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL)

Cornerback Jamar Taylor agreed to a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, per multiple reports.

Taylor, a nickel cornerback, follows defensive end Ziggy Ansah as another potential value find deep into free agency.

Ansah, the fifth overall pick in the 2013 draft, was due in Seattle on Thursday to a sign a one-year deal that could be worth $8 million. However, Ansah is still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and might not be cleared until August.

Taylor, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Miami Dolphins out of Boise State but has bounced around from Miami to the Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos, where he ended last season.

The Seahawks lost cornerback Justin Coleman (Detroit Lions) in free agency.

—Field Level Media