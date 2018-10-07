Report: Seahawks' Thomas fined $13,000 for gesture

Earl Thomas’ obscene gesture a week ago, apparently aimed at his own team’s sideline as he was being wheeled off the field with a leg fracture, is going to cost him more than $13,000.

Sep 30, 2018; Glendale, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas (29) leaves the field on a cart after suffering an injury in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL has fined the disgruntled safety $13,369 for a flip of the middle finger, according to the Seattle Times. The gesture came after he was injured in the second half of the Seahawks’ eventual 20-17 win over the Cardinals in Arizona.

While Thomas didn’t draw a penalty during the game, apparently because it didn’t happen while he was on the field, his action merited discipline as unsportsmanlike conduct, according to the Times.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said after the game that he didn’t “know exactly was the intention” of the gesture was, although Thomas, 29, who is in the last year of his contract, held out during training camp and preseason while demanding a long-term commitment that would include more guaranteed money.

Saying he has “never let my teammates, city or fans down as long as I’ve lived and don’t plan on starting this weekend,” Thomas joined the team in time for the start of the regular season, although he was still upset about the lack of a long-term contract.

