Seahawks expect Thomas holdout, not near deal: reports

Earl Thomas is not expected to report to training camp with the Seattle Seahawks.

According to multiple reports, the All-Pro safety and the Seahawks are at a stalemate with no indication Thomas will report to camp, and no signs the team will either offer him a new contract or trade him.

Thomas explained his position via Instagram 10 days before training camp was scheduled to begin in Renton, Wash.

“Always been the underdog ain’t nothing new . Extend .....if you don’t want me let’s make a trade happen I understand it’s a bizz.”

NFL Network reported Tuesday the asking price for Thomas in a trade — the Dallas Cowboys and Seahawks have discussed a deal, per reports — remains high. Discussions with the Cowboys reportedly centered around the No. 50 overall pick during the 2018 NFL Draft, but the Cowboys drafted offensive tackle Connor Williams.

Thomas stayed away from the team during the offseason, training on his own in Texas as the defense in which he starred since being drafted in the first round was gutted.

Cornerback Richard Sherman was released, defensive end Michael Bennett was traded and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson moved on in free agency. Strong safety Kam Chancellor and defensive end Cliff Avril were forced to retire due to injuries.

Thomas, 29, signed a four-year, $40 million deal that expires after the 2018 season.

But Thomas is not inclined to wait on another contract and agent David Dunn has successfully navigated holdout situations in the past.

