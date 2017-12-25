Seahawks' Thomas tells Cowboys to 'come get me'

(Reuters) - Seattle safety Earl Thomas courted controversy on Sunday when he appeared to offer his services to the Cowboys following the Seahawks’ 21-12 victory in Dallas.

Thomas, who attempted to enter the Cowboys locker room following the game, approached their coach Jason Garrett in the tunnel and could be heard saying, “if y‘all have the chance, come get me”. The Texas native, who also played collegiate football at the University of Texas, has one year left on a five-year contract in Seattle and was asked about his post-game comments that are likely to anger the passionate Seahawks fans.

“I’ve always been a Cowboys fan growing up. The biggest thing when I said ‘come get me,’ I didn’t literally mean, ‘come get me now,'” Thomas, who added he was happy in Seattle, told reporters.

”I‘m still in the prime of my career, I still want to be here. But when Seattle kicks me to the curb, please, the Cowboys, come get me. You know?

“This is the place where I want to be when they kick me to the curb. So that’s what I meant.”

The victory kept Seattle’s slim playoff hopes alive.