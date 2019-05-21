Seahawks' Wagner not practicing while seeking new deal

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner is present at organized team activities but will not practice, as he seeks an extension from the team entering the final year of his contract.

January 26, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) addresses the media during a press conference in preparation for Super Bowl XLIX

“It’s a tricky situation,” Wagner told reporters Tuesday, adding that he wanted to attend as a leader of the defense. “This is a business. You get hurt, they’re going to cut you. So you’ve got to be mindful of that. ... Y’all know I’m fresh enough, going to be in shape.”

Wagner, who turns 29 in June, is due $11.4 million in 2019, the final season of a four-year, $43 million deal. He said Tuesday he intends to set a new benchmark for salary among off-ball linebackers, after C.J. Mosley joined the New York Jets on a five-year, $85 million contract in free agency in March.

“That’s the plan, to break that,” said Wagner, who is serving as his own agent and said the sides have had communication and have a plan for the negotiation.

Head coach Pete Carroll sounded pleased with how Wagner has handled the situation, and said that talks have gone well.

“Bobby’s been great,” Carroll said. “Everything’s going to come together in time. Everything’s in order, and we’re in order of what we want to do, and it feels very comfortable and very amicable and all of that. So everything’s going just right.”

Wagner has reached five straight Pro Bowls and had four first-team All-Pro nods, including in each of the last three seasons. He racked up 138 tackles (six for loss), 11 passes defensed, one interception (returned for a touchdown), one sack and eight quarterback hits in 15 games last season.

He hopes to reach an agreement before the season but reiterated that he’s prepared for this to be his final season in Seattle, if necessary.

The seven-year veteran has 916 tackles (51 for loss), 41 passes defensed, nine interceptions, 16.5 sacks and 60 QB hits in 103 career games since the Seahawks drafted him in the second round in 2012.

