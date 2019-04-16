Wilson agrees to $140 million extension, becomes top-paid player in NFL

The Seattle Seahawks and Russell Wilson agreed to a four-year extension worth a reported $140 million, making the franchise quarterback the highest paid player in the NFL.

The deal, which includes a $65 million signing bonus and no-trade clause, was reached late Monday night. Wilson confirmed the new deal in a Twitter post early Tuesday.

“Hey Seattle, we got a deal,” Wilson says from his bed, next to his wife, Ciara. “Go Hawks. But I’ma see y’all in the morning. Time for y’all to go to bed.”

Wilson’s reported annual average of $35 million tops the blockbuster extension signed last summer by Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers at $33.5 million. Rodgers’ deal included a $57.5 million signing bonus, also topped by Wilson.

ESPN and the Seattle PI reported the terms of the deal.

Wilson, 30, is contractually tied to Seattle through the 2023 season.

The Seahawks were up against a deadline of late Monday night to reach a deal with Wilson, who had vowed not to discuss an extension if the sides couldn’t reach a deal by midnight. Wilson’s agent, Mark Rodgers, arrived at team headquarters last Friday to hammer out a deal, according to ESPN.

“At the end of the day, my guy wants to live, work, thrive in Seattle,” Rodgers told ESPN on Tuesday. “Loves this town and its fans. He compromised to stay here. I respect that.”

Wilson is a five-time Pro Bowl selection who posted career-highs in passing touchdowns (35) and passer-rating (110.9) in 2018. He has thrown for 25,624 yards and 196 touchdowns in his seven-year career. He has started all 112 games he has played for the Seahawks.

