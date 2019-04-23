Wilson gifts O-line teammates $12K in Amazon stock

FILE PHOTO: NFL Football - Seattle Seahawks v Oakland Raiders - NFL International Series - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 14, 2018 Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo

A week after Russell Wilson agreed to his four-year, $140 million deal with the Seahawks, he reportedly decided to share the wealth with the Seattle offensive linemen, gifting them each $12,000 in Amazon stock.

Each of Wilson’s 13 lineman reportedly received a letter with the gift, expressing his gratitude and hopes that the gift would help them “prepare for life after football.”

“You sacrifice your physical and mental well-being to protect me, which in turn allows me to provide and care for my family. This does not go unnoticed and it is never forgotten,” he wrote in a letter first published Monday by TMZ.

“When I sat down to think of ways to honor your dedication, a dozen different ideas came to mind,” the letter continued. “Some were flashy, some were cool. But I wanted to give you something that had a lasting impact. Something that would affect the lives of you, your family, and your children. ...

“You have invested in my life ... this is my investment into yours.”

The grand total came to $156,000, which TMZ reports Wilson paid with a credit card.

Last week, 30-year-old Wilson signed an extension with the Seahawks that made him the highest-paid player in the league.

—Field Level Media