Seahawks Jefferson restrained during altercation with fans

(Reuters) - Seattle Seahawks defensive end Quinton Jefferson attempted to jump into the stands during a confrontation with fans in Jacksonville near the end of his team’s 30-24 defeat to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Jefferson had been ejected and was leaving the field when he appeared to be hit by an object tossed by a spectator, triggering his attempt to climb into the stands that was thwarted by Seahawks staff and security personnel.

Jefferson was banished from the game in the final minute when he was involved in a skirmish between Seattle players and Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette.

Seahawks defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson was ejected for throwing a punch during the altercation, with Jefferson dismissed on the next play after becoming involved in some pushing and shoving.