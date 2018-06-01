49ers' Bolden suspended four games for performance-enhancing drugs use

San Francisco 49ers receiver/returner Victor Bolden has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2018 season due to a violation of the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, the NFL announced Friday.

Dec 10, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Victor Bolden (17) sits on the field as outside linebacker Eli Harold (57) looks on during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Bolden will be eligible to return to the roster on Oct. 1, one day following a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Unknowingly, I used a supplement that was on the NFL’s banned substance list,” Bolden said in a statement. “As a professional athlete, I take full responsibility for not verifying the ingredients of the supplement. In the future, I will be much better educated when choosing what to put in my body. It hurts to know that I will not be on the field with my team for the first four games of the season.”

San Francisco general manager John Lynch termed the situation as a “lesson” for Bolden and his teammates.

“Victor made an unintentional mistake, but learned a valuable lesson,” Lynch said in a statement. “Professional athletes must be meticulous in their supplement choices. We know Victor is disappointed, but we hope this is a reminder to all our players how important it is to make educated decisions on what to put in their bodies.”

Bolden didn’t catch a pass last season as a rookie. He averaged 20.8 yards on 19 kickoff returns and 5.8 yards on four punt returns.

—Field Level Media