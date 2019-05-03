49ers offensive tackle Davis seeks reinstatement from retirement

FILE PHOTO: Jan 5, 2014; Green Bay, WI, USA; The San Francisco 49ers tackle Anthony Davis (76) celebrates after beating the Green Bay Packer 23-20 on a field goal by kicker Phil Dawson (9)during the 2013 NFC wild card playoff football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Nearly three years after he retired from the NFL over concussion concerns, San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Anthony Davis has requested reinstatement to the league in a letter to commissioner Roger Goodell, Pro Football Talk reported.

Davis, 29, played 72 games with the 49ers from 2010-16, but saw action in just one contest in his final season. The former first-round draft pick (11th overall) out of Rutgers missed the entire 2015 season after sustaining a concussion in 2014.

Davis had three plays on offense and four plays on special teams during his one game in 2016 and then elected to retire, posting on Twitter at the time that he was concerned over head injuries wanting his “time and mind intact.”

Davis, whose rights are still owned by the 49ers, said in his letter to Goodell that he is pleased with the efforts the NFL has made regarding concussions. Davis noted that he read three separate articles earlier this year from different sources with his biggest takeaway that concussions were “down by 29 percent in the 2018 season.”

Davis started every game for the 49ers in his first four years with the team but had lost his job at right tackle to Trent Brown when he returned to the team in 2016.

