August 30, 2018 / 5:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Veteran DE Dumervil retires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Elvis Dumervil announced his retirement from the NFL after 12 seasons in a social media post Thursday.

Oct 1, 2017; Glendale, AZ, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Elvis Dumervil (58) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) during the second half at University of Phoenix Stadium. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

“After spending a great deal of time talking to my family and prayerfully considering what is next in my career,” Dumervil said, “I have made the difficult decision to step away from the NFL at this time. It’s been an incredible 12-year run.”

A fourth-round pick out of Louisville selected to the Pro Bowl five times, Dumervil recorded 105.5 career sacks, which ranks 26th on the all-time list since the stat became official in 1982. He led the NFL with 17.0 in 2009, the first of two first-team All-Pro appearances.

Dumervil, 34, spent his career with Broncos (2006-12), Baltimore Ravens (2013-16) and the San Francisco 49ers (2017). He was infamously released by the Broncos in March of 2013 after the sides agreed on a pay cut but the proper paperwork wasn’t signed and faxed in time, ending his seven-year tenure with the team.

