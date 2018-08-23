Lions acquire OLB Harold from 49ers: reports

The San Francisco 49ers traded outside linebacker Eli Harold to the Detroit Lions for a conditional seventh-round pick on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

Dec 10, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Victor Bolden (17) sits on the field as outside linebacker Eli Harold (57) looks on during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

“Life moves at you pretty fast,” Harold posted Wednesday night on his Instagram story.

Harold, 24, has played in all 48 games in his career and started 24 over the last two seasons, tallying 71 tackles and 5.0 sacks. A third-round pick in 2015, he was pegged as a pass rusher coming out of Virginia, but he has just 5.0 sacks and 14 quarterback hits in his career.

Dekoda Watson, who has 4.0 career sacks in eight years primarily spent as a special teamer, has been working with the 49ers’ second team behind Harold.

Harold is expected to provide depth at strongside linebacker in Detroit behind free agent signee Devon Kennard, who started camp on the non-football injury list before being activated Aug. 1.

—Field Level Media