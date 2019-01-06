49ers S Exum fined $53K for hit on Robert Woods

The NFL on Saturday fined San Francisco 49ers safety Antone Exum Jr. $53,482 for a hit he put on Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods last Sunday.

FILE PHOTO - Dec 30, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers strong safety Antone Exum (38) is penalized for unnecessary roughness after breaking up a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) in the third quarter at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This fine marks the third time Exum has been penalized this season for a hit.

Exum was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play against Woods, which took place in the third quarter of the Rams’ 48-32 victory over the 49ers. Exum hit Woods in the midsection after breaking up a long pass attempt.

Exum was also fined $53,472 for a hit on Denver WR DaeSean Hamilton in Week 14 and $26,739 for one on Kansas City WR Sammy Watkins in Week 3, though that one was reduced to $5,000 after an appeal.

Other players who were hit with fines from Week 17 games:

The Rams’ Samson Ebukam $26,739 for unnecessary roughness.

Miami’s Kiko Alonso and Robert Quinn $10,026 for unnecessary roughness.

Buffalo’s Jordan Mills $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick $10,026 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Chicago punter Pat O’Donnell $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after the side judge tripped over him.

Bears safety Deon Bush $10,026 for a face mask penalty against Minnesota.

Cincinnati’s Alex Redmond $26,739 for unnecessary roughness.

Indianapolis’ George Odum $20,054 for unnecessary roughness.

Pittsburgh’s Ramon Foster $10,026 for unnecessary roughness.

Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill and Demarcus Robinson $10,026 for taunting.

Dallas’ Antwaun Woods $10,026 for taunting.

—Field Level Media