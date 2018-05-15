49ers linebacker Foster's ex-girlfriend to testify she lied to police

The ex-girlfriend of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster plans to testify Thursday that she initially lied to police and that Foster did not hit her on Feb. 11, her attorney told the Sacramento Bee.

Aug 27, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster (56) looks on following the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The woman, Elissa Ennis, originally told police Foster hit her in the head eight to 10 times, causing facial bruises and a ruptured eardrum. Ennis has since recanted that statement, saying through her attorney, Stephanie Rickard, that her injuries were suffered in a fight with another woman and that she accused Foster because he threatened to break up with her.

According to the Bee, Ennis is believed to have recanted the story just days after the incident, but charges were filed against Foster in April.

A video of Ennis’ fight with another woman was given to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office for review in late April, causing the district attorney to delay Foster’s plea hearing until last week.

Foster, 24, pleaded not guilty last week to three felony charges stemming from the incident: domestic violence with an allegation of great bodily injury, forcefully attempting to prevent a victim from reporting a crime and possession of an assault weapon.

The case’s preliminary hearing is set for Thursday. Ennis’ testimony could affect whether or not the deputy district attorneys proceed with the charges. She could be subject to prosecution, herself, if she testifies that her initial statement to police was made falsely.

49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters in April that Foster would not remain on the team if the charges against him are proven true.

—Field Level Media