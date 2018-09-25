49ers audition QBs, Kaepernick not invited

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers are looking at quarterbacks on Tuesday with Jimmy Garoppolo out for the season.

Colin Kaepernick is not among the veteran passers invited to the workout.

Shanahan said the 49ers already have made contact with former Miami Dolphins backup Matt Moore. NFL Network reported the long list of players the 49ers are evaluating includes Matt Simms, who was with the Atlanta Falcons when Shanahan was offensive coordinator there, along with Tom Savage, T.J. Yates and Kellen Clemens.

Reports of trade interest from the 49ers in multiple quarterbacks — Tyrod Taylor of the Browns and New York Jets backup Josh McCown — are unlikely to bear fruit. Browns head coach Hue Jackson said Monday that Cleveland would not trade Taylor, even after No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield was promoted to the starting job.

Kaepernick remains unemployed and last played for the 49ers in 2016, the season before Shanahan and general manager John Lynch were hired.

C.J. Beathard takes over as the No. 1 quarterback in San Francisco. Shanahan said he has total confidence in Beathard, who has “the respect of the team.”

