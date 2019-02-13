49ers cut OL Gilliam, free up $5 million in cap space

FILE PHOTO: Dec 16, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Garry Gilliam (76) before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers released offensive lineman Garry Gilliam on Wednesday, a move that frees up $5 million in cap space.

After playing his first three NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Gilliam signed with the 49ers in April 2017 and appeared in 24 games (one start) over the past two seasons.

“We would like to thank Garry for his contributions to the team the last two seasons,” said 49ers general manager John Lynch in a statement. “He filled in admirably when called upon and was a consummate teammate. We wish him and his family all the best.”

Gilliam, 28, was slated to count $5 million against San Francisco’s salary cap in 2019, but none of that was guaranteed.

Gilliam becomes an unrestricted free agent and can immediately sign with any team, rather than wait for next month’s start of free agency.

