49ers part ways with DT Mitchell

The San Francisco 49ers have informed defensive tackle Earl Mitchell that they won’t pick up his option for 2019, the team said.

San Francisco said the decision allows Mitchell to begin planning his search for a new team. The free agency period begins in March.

“Earl has been a fantastic asset to this entire organization,” defensive coordinator Robert Saleh told reporters. .”.. It’s an opportunity for other guys to try to step up and it will not be easy to try to replace him, for sure.”

Mitchell signed a four-year, $16 million contract with the 49ers following the 2016 season. He was due a base of $2.85 million in 2019. Mitchell spent two seasons with the 49ers and had 61 tackles and one sack in 30 appearances (28 starts).

Mitchell previously played for the Houston Texans (2010-13) and Miami Dolphins (2014-16).

Third-year pro D.J. Jones replaced Mitchell in the starting lineup late last season. Jones had 17 tackles in 10 games (four starts) last season.

