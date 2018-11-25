49s linebacker Foster arrested again on domestic violence charge

(Reuters) - San Francisco 49s linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested on Saturday night in Florida on a domestic violence charge, adding to a string of run-ins with the law over the past year.

Aug 27, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster (56) looks on following the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s website showed the 24 year-old was arrested shortly after 9 p.m. and booked into jail shortly after 11 p.m.

Foster was staying with his team at the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay, ahead of a game against the Buccaneers on Sunday, local media reported.

He was previously arrested on Feb. 11 in Los Gatos, California, on suspicion of domestic violence, threats and possession of an assault weapon.

But the domestic violence charges were dismissed by a California judge in May after his ex-girlfriend recanted her earlier claims to the police.

In addition, Foster was arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession on Jan. 12 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The NFL punished him with a two-game suspension.

He did not contest a misdemeanor weapons charge in June from a February arrest in Tuscaloosa. He was given two years probation and ordered to perform 232 hours of community service, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The 49ers selected Foster with the 31st pick of the first round in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He finished his rookie season second on the team with 72 tackles in 10 games.

No arrest report was immediately available from the Tampa Police Department, and no information was available early Sunday as to whether or not Foster has a lawyer.

No bond was posted early Sunday and he was listed as still in jail, sheriff’s records showed.