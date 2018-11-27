Ex-NFL standout Smith pleads no contest in domestic violence case

Former San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith entered no-contest pleas to two misdemeanor domestic violence charges on Monday, according to a report.

FILE PHOTO - Sep 13, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders defensive end Aldon Smith (99) embraces Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) after the game at O.co Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bay City News said he had been charged with false imprisonment and violating a court order, both misdemeanors.

In exchange for his plea, Smith, 29, received a sentence of 90 days in jail and received credit for time served in a residential treatment center. He also was sentenced to three years’ probation, one year of domestic violence counseling and 25 hours of community service.

Smith was arrested following an incident on March 3 in which he was accused of injuring a woman in a domestic incident. He was arrested a second time on March 23 after violating an order of protection in the case.

The Raiders released him days after the first arrest in March.

The 49ers made Smith, a Missouri product, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft. He missed five games in 2013 after his arrest on DUI charges.

He was suspended by the NFL for nine games in 2014 for violating league policies on substance abuse and personal conduct.

The following offseason, the 49ers released him after his third arrest on drunk driving charges. He signed with the Raiders and played nine games for Oakland in 2015 but was suspended for a year on Nov., 17, 2015, because of his off-field issues.

He has not played in the NFL since.

—Field Level Media