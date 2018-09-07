FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 2:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

49ers' Sherman expects lockout after 2020

1 Min Read

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman said Thursday he believes a lockout is coming.

Aug 30, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive back Richard Sherman (25) after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s going to happen, so it’s not like guys are guessing,” said Sherman, who is the team’s player representative. “We don’t plan on changing anything about the deal we currently have now ... I don’t think it’s going to be negotiated before the end of the CBA [Collective Bargaining Agreement].”

The current CBA expires after the 2020 season.

The last lockout occurred during the 2011 offseason, which lasted four months before the owners and players agreed to a 10-year deal before the regular season kicked off.

—Field Level Media

