President Biden plans to use NFL stadiums for vaccinations

U.S. President Joe Biden waves while boarding Air Force One as he departs Washington for travel to Wilmington, Delaware at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

With the NFL season in the books, the league offered the use of its stadiums for mass COVID-19 vaccinations.

President Joe Biden said on CBS’ Super Bowl pregame show Sunday that his administration intends to take the NFL up on its offer.

“Absolutely we will,” President Biden told Norah O’Donnell. “I’m going to tell my team they’re available and I believe we’ll use them.”

Seven NFL stadiums were already being used as vaccination sites -- the Arizona Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium, Atlanta Falcons’ Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Carolina Panthers’ Bank of America Stadium, Baltimore Ravens’ M&T Bank Stadium, Houston Texans’ NRG Park, Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium and the New England Patriots’ Gillette Stadium -- but NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a letter to the President earlier in the week offering the remaining 23 stadiums.

Biden also expressed his “hope and expectation” that next year’s Super Bowl would be played in front of a fan-filled stadium.

