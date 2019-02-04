CBS estimated to take in $382 million on Super Bowl ads: Kantar Media

NFL Football - Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - February 3, 2019. New England Patriots' Julian Edelman in action with Los Angeles Rams' Dante Fowler Jr. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - CBS Corp (CBS.N) is estimated to have generated $382 million in advertising revenue from Sunday’s Super Bowl, the third-largest amount in the game’s 53-year history, according to research firm Kantar Media.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev (ABI.BR) was the biggest spender among advertisers during the National Football League’s championship game that saw the New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3, according to preliminary data published on Monday tracking in-game commercials. Ad spending this year fell short of 2017 and 2018 levels, according to Kantar.

Advertisers spent heavily to target what is typically the year’s biggest television audience, although viewership for the game on CBS declined 5.3 percent from last year, according to preliminary Nielsen data released by the network on Monday.

Anheuser Busch spent an estimated $59 million for a total of 5 minutes and 45 seconds of commercial time, its largest Super Bowl buy in more than 25 years, Kantar said.

Its commercial featuring a surprise tie-up between the Bud Light beer brand and HBO’s “Game of Thrones” was a big winner in social media reactions during the game.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) was a distant second, spending $25 million for spots plugging its Alexa smart speaker.

Car manufacturers, including Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and Kia Motors (000270.KS), were the top category of advertisers this year, accounting for $66 million of the ad spend, according to the preliminary Kantar data.