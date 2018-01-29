Eagles touch down in chilly Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) - The Philadelphia Eagles landed in Minneapolis on Sunday amid frigid temperatures a week ahead of their Super Bowl clash with the New England Patriots.

Decked out in suits, ties, gloves and headphones, the players carried their luggage down the jetway around noon local time as they begin their quest to bring home the franchise’s first Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Eagles are up against a Patriots team looking to win back-to-back championships and secure a record-tying sixth Super Bowl victory in the 52nd edition of the NFL’s title game.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (six) are the only team with more NFL championships than the Patriots, who will be making their 10th Super Bowl appearance and their third in four seasons.

New England enjoyed the upper hand when the two teams last met in the Super Bowl in 2005, beat Philadelphia 24-21. The Eagles also lost the championship game in 1981.

The Patriots are scheduled to arrive on Monday after getting a send-off by fans at their home field in Foxborough, Massachusetts, where they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20 in the AFC title game a week ago.

The Eagles crushed the Minnesota Vikings 38-7 in the NFC decider to advance.

Players and coaches from both teams will take part in media night at the arena of the NHL’s Minnesota Wild on Monday and hold news conferences on Tuesday through Thursday.