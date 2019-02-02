Bolt lights up Super Bowl with sizzling sprint

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - International Friendly - England v United States - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - November 15, 2018 Former sprinter Usain Bolt during half time Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt might have caught the eye of a few NFL coaches when he stepped off the street and equaled the combine record for a 40-yard dash on Saturday, running in 4.22 seconds at a Super Bowl fan experience event.

Wearing sweatpants and sneakers, the 100 and 200 meters world record holder showed he still has speed to burn when he matched the time set by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross at the 2017 NFL combine, where potential draft picks are put through a number of drills such as sprinting, lifting weights and how high they can jump.

Bolt, who retired from competitive sprinting following the 2017 world championships, has been looking for ways to use his speed dabbling in several sports.

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist has tried cricket and last year had a tryout with the Central Coast Mariners of Australia’s top flight soccer league but could not agree on a contract.

Several sprinters have made the jump to the NFL, including Bob Hayes who won the 100m gold medal for the United States at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, but Bolt has never indicated any interest in the sport.

The 32-year-old Jamaican joined the party in Atlanta as the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams prepared to meet in the Super Bowl on Sunday.