Chiefs assistant coach will not make trip to Super Bowl after accident

TAMPA, Fla. (Reuters) - Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid, will not make the trip to Tampa for Sunday’s Super Bowl game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being involved in a car accident, the team said on Saturday.

Slideshow ( 2 images )

The Chiefs assistant coach was involved in a multi-vehicle pile-up in Missouri on Thursday that the team confirmed resulted in the injury of two young children.

Television station KSHB in Kansas City reported one of the children had sustained serious injuries.

The Chiefs said on Saturday they were still in the information-gathering process and had no further comment.

Reid, 35, has been with the team since his father was hired by the franchise in 2013.

The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs went through a final practice at their Kansas City, Missouri, home field before boarding a charter for the trip to Florida.

The team’s flight is scheduled to land late Saturday afternoon in Tampa.

The accident did not appear to be a distraction for the Chiefs, with a pool report indicating players appeared in good spirits during the morning walk-through session.

“Good energy,” Andy Reid said. “It’s important to have that.

“This was just kind of a review day, so we go back through all the situations and make sure we have all those covered.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chiefs opted to spend Super Bowl week at home and fly to Tampa only the day before the NFL championship game.