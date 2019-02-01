No gouging, just gorging at cheap Super Bowl concession stands

FILE PHOTO: Wearing Tom Brady jerseys, Steven Howard of Atlanta holds his son Logan, 4, on his shoulders as he points out a graphic of the Patriots Super Bowl ring at Mercedes-Benz Stadiumin Atlanta, Georgia, Feb. 1, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

ATLANTA (Reuters) - For many hungry fans attending Sunday’s Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, the big game will feel more like a high school football match-up than one of the world’s largest sporting events, at least at the concession stands.

Under the “Fan First Menu Pricing” plan at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a hot dog costs just $2, nachos with cheese go for $3, and a cold beer is $5. Cheeseburgers are also only $5, sodas $2 and an order of waffle fries $3.

Chicken tenders and fries is the most expensive item, costing $6.

“Everyone can have a great meal and it doesn’t break the bank,” said one Atlanta Falcons season-ticket holder, Madkin Kelly, a 35-year-old father of two who works in communications.

Fans who may have spent thousands of dollars on tickets and travel to the National Football League’s championship game pitting the New England Patriots against the Los Angeles Rams will enjoy prices that are far lower than the NFL average.

According to the fan cost index by Teammarketing.com, the league’s average cost for a beer and a hot dog is almost double the price in Atlanta: $13.40.

The fan-friendly pricing was the idea of Arthur Blank, owner of the NFL’s Falcons and Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United FC, said stadium manager Scott Jenkins.

“It was designed specifically to give the fans what they want at a fair price,” Jenkins said.

One thing the stadium will not be selling is fast food from Atlanta-based chain Chick-fil-A, which is closed on Sundays due to the ownership’s religious beliefs.