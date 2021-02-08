Factbox: Profile of Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Reuters) - Profile of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 on Sunday to claim their second Super Bowl title.

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

* Founded: 1974

* Joined the NFL as an expansion team in 1976 and competed in the AFC West division for one season before switching to NFC Central.

* Moved to NFC South during the league realignment ahead of the 2002 season.

* NFC titles (season): 2 (2002, 2020)

* Super Bowl titles (season): 2 (2002, 2020)

Head coach: Bruce Arians

Hired by the Bucs in 2019, he was previously a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ coaching staff that won two Super Bowl titles before landing a head coaching job with the Indianapolis Colts in 2012.

He also coached the Arizona Cardinals for five seasons, winning one division title.

Starting quarterback: Tom Brady

Selected by New England with the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady went on to lead the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles in 20 seasons.

Widely considered the greatest signal caller of all time, he joined the Buccaneers last March and guided them to their first Super Bowl title since 2003.

2020 regular season record; 11-5; 2nd in NFC South division

Week 1 - at New Orleans, lost 34-23

Week 2 - vs Carolina, won 31-17

Week 3 - at Denver, won 28-10

Week 4 - vs Los Angeles Chargers, won 38-31

Week 5 - at Chicago, lost 20-19

Week 6 - vs Green Bay, won 38-10

Week 7 - at Las Vegas, won 45-20

Week 8 - at New York Giants, won 25-23

Week 9 - vs New Orleans, lost 38-3

Week 10 - at Carolina, won 46-23

Week 11 - vs Los Angeles Rams, lost 27-24

Week 12 - vs Kansas City, lost 27-24

Week 13 - Bye Week

Week 14 - vs Minnesota, won 26-14

Week 15 - at Atlanta, won 31-27

Week 16 - at Detroit, won 47-7

Week 17 - vs Atlanta, won 44-27

NFC playoff seeding: 5

Path to the Super Bowl

* Beat Washington 31-23 in the wildcard round

* Beat New Orleans 30-20 in the divisional round

* Beat Green Bay 31-26 in the NFC championship.

