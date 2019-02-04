Patriots take 3-0 halftime lead in defense-heavy Super Bowl

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski connected on a 42-year field goal and the vaunted Los Angeles Rams offense were held scoreless as New England took a 3-0 lead into halftime at the Super Bowl on Sunday in Atlanta.

Gostkowski’s field goal helped make up for an earlier miss from 46 yards at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which kept its retractable roof closed for the game.

The Patriots had several promising drives and easily controlled the time of possession but costly errors kept them out of the end zone.

Quarterback Tom Brady threw an interception on the opening drive and an incompletion on the fourth down late in the second quarter to end both drives.

The Rams will receive the ball to start the second half.