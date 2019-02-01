Factbox: Profile of Los Angeles Rams

(Reuters) - Brief profile of the Los Angeles Rams, who play the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl on Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jan 20, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates with wide receiver Robert Woods (17) after defeating the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Founded: 1936. The Rams began playing as the Cleveland Rams before moving to Los Angeles from Ohio in 1946. They moved again after the 1994 season, relocating to St. Louis, Missouri, where they won the Super Bowl for the 1999 season by defeating the Tennessee Titans. They returned to Los Angeles in 2016. Members of the National Football Conference (NFC) since 1970, they currently play in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

- -

NFC titles (season): 4 (1979, 1999*, 2001*, 2018)

* as the St. Louis Rams

- -

Super Bowl titles (season): 1 (1999*)

* as St. Louis Rams

- -

Head coach: Sean McVay. Hired by the Rams in 2017 as the youngest head coach in modern NFL history at age 30, he won his first NFC title in the 2018 season.

Starting quarterback: Jared Goff. Selected by the Rams as the first pick in the 2016 draft, Goff became the team’s starter in the second half of his first NFL season and has been selected to the Pro Bowl twice.

- -

2018 regular season record: 13-3 won NFC West division

Week 1 - at Oakland Raiders, won 33-13

Week 2 - vs Arizona Cardinals, won 34-0

Week 3 - vs Los Angeles Chargers, won 35-23

Week 4 - vs Minnesota Vikings, won 38-31

Week 5 - at Seattle Seahawks, won 33-31

Week 6 - at Denver Broncos, won 23-20

Week 7 - at San Francisco 49ers, won 39-10

Week 8 - vs Green Bay Packers, won 29-27

Week 9 - at New Orleans Saints, lost 45-35

Week 10 - vs Seattle Seahawks, won 36-31

Week 11 - vs Kansas City Chiefs, won 54-51

Week 12 - bye

Week 13 - at Detroit Lions, won 30-16

Week 14 - at Chicago Bears, lost 15-6

Week 15 - vs Philadelphia Eagles, lost 30-23

Week 16 - at Arizona Cardinals, won 31-9

Week 17 - vs San Francisco 49ers, won 48-32

NFC playoff seeding: 2

Path to the Super Bowl - First round bye; Beat Dallas Cowboys 30-22 in the divisional round; Beat New Orleans Saints 26-23 in overtime for NFC championship.