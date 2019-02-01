Factbox: Profile of New England Patriots

(Reuters) - Brief profile of the New England Patriots, who play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on Sunday in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jan 20, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during overtime in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Founded: 1959. The Pats, as they are commonly known, joined the American Football Le

ague in 1959 as the Boston Patriots. In 1971 they moved to their current city of Foxborough, Massachusetts and changed their name to the New England Patriots.

AFC titles (season): 11 (1985, 1996, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018).

Super Bowl titles (season): 5 (2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016).

Head coach: Bill Belichick. Has won five Super Bowls and nine AFC championships with the Patriots.

Starting quarterback: Tom Brady. Like his coach, Brady has won five Super Bowls and nine AFC titles. He has also won four Super Bowl most valuable player awards and been selected for 14 Pro Bowls.

2018 regular season record: 11-5 won AFC East division

Week 1 - vs Houston Texans, won 27-20

Week 2 - at Jacksonville Jaguars, lost 31-20

Week 3 - at Detroit Lions, lost 26-10

Week 4 - vs Miami Dolphins, won 38-7

Week 5 - vs Indianapolis Colts, won 38-24

Week 6 - vs Kansas City Chiefs, won 43-40

Week 7 - at Chicago Bears, won 38-31

Week 8 - at Buffalo Bills, won 25-6

Week 9 - vs Green Bay Packers, won 31-17

Week 10 - at Tennessee Titans, lost 34-10

Week 11 - bye

Week 12 - at New York Jets, won 27-13

Week 13 - vs Minnesota Vikings, won 24-10

Week 14 - at Miami Dolphins, lost 34-33

Week 15 - at Pittsburgh Steelers, lost 17-10

Week 16 - vs Buffalo Bills, won 24-12

Week 17 - vs New York Jets, won 38-3

AFC playoff seeding: 2

Path to the Super Bowl - First round bye; Beat Los Angeles Chargers 41-28 in the divisional round; Beat Kansas City Chiefs 37-31 in overtime for AFC championship.