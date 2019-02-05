Million fans stream into Boston for Patriots Super Bowl parade

FILE PHOTO: NFL Football - Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - February 3, 2019. New England Patriots' Julian Edelman celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy after winning the Super Bowl LIII. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

BOSTON (Reuters) - More than 1 million people were expected to pour into Boston by car, train and ferry on Tuesday, preparing to celebrate the New England Patriots’ record-tying sixth Super Bowl win.

A parade of World War Two-era amphibious duck boats will carry players including quarterback Tom Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski and cornerback Stephon Gilmore, through the crowds celebrating the team’s 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Unseasonably warm weather — with a forecast high of 63 Fahrenheit (17.2 Celsius) — is likely to swell crowd sizes at the city’s 12th professional sports championship parade since 2001, Mayor Marty Walsh told reporters on Monday.

“We’re anticipating the biggest turnout you could possibly have when you think about public safety,” Walsh said. He noted that prior championship parades have drawn 500,000 to 1 million fans, with smaller numbers coming in winters like that of the team’s 2015 Super Bowl win when Boston streets got some 9 feet (2.7 m) of snow.

The parade will kick off at 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT) at Boston’s Prudential Tower and roll down Boylston Street to City Hall.

One commuter ferry to Boston was packed with young people skipping school for the parade, some with their parents and many wearing blue, red or white Patriots jerseys bearing the names of stars Brady and Edelman.

Patrick Cronin, an 18-year-old high school student, said he was heading to watch the parade with friends to cheer a team he said was often doubted during its regular season.

“So consistently everyone was like, ‘They’re too old,’ or they have some stupid reason why Brady is no good,” Cronin said. “It’s so satisfying when they’re so good again.”