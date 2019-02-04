Super Bowl audience dips from last year, early data shows

NFL Football - Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - February 3, 2019. New England Patriots' Sony Michel scores their first touchdown. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. television audience for Sunday’s Super Bowl on CBS Corp (CBS.N) dropped about 5.3 percent from last year, according to preliminary Nielsen data released by the network on Monday.

About 44.9 percent of households in 56 major markets tuned in to watch the favored New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in a humdrum match that was the lowest-scoring game in the Super Bowl’s 53-year history.

That is down from 47.4 percent a year earlier, when again viewership had lagged from the prior year.

“It suffered from not being a very good game,” said Patrice Cucinello, a director at Fitch Ratings credit agency. “A 13 to 3 defeat with the Rams barely putting up a show didn’t really help the numbers.”

Even with a softer audience, she said, “it will still be a boon for advertising revenues for CBS.”

Ad spots averaged $5.2 million for a 30-second slot.