NFL: 'Romostradamus' earns plaudits ahead of Super Bowl debut

(Reuters) - Former NFL quarterback turned television commentator Tony Romo, who has impressed audiences with his ability to forecast what play an offense is about to run, on Wednesday said to expect more of the same when he calls next month’s Super Bowl.

FILE PHOTO: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo takes the stage to introduce a performance by Dieks Bentley at the 50th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Arlington, Texas April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Romo, who played 14 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before retiring in 2016, had already earned the nickname “Romostradamus” for his predictive powers but took his clairvoyance to another level over the weekend.

Late in the AFC championship game between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he told viewers to watch certain players as they lined up and then announced what play was coming next.

That led to a string of stunningly accurate predictions as the Patriots marched down the field for a 37-31 overtime win.

Asked about his abilities during a call with reporters on Wednesday, Romo struck a humble tone.

“There is no real plan of doing it at all,” said Romo, who provides color commentary for CBS. “I think sometimes it just happens and once in a blue moon you get lucky and you might say something right.”

Romo’s broadcast partner Jim Nantz said there was nothing new about what he did on Sunday and it was a reflection of his deep knowledge of the game.

“I chalk a lot of it up to the fact that he and (Patriots quarterback) Tom Brady are seeing the same thing,” Nantz said.

“People think Tony’s a fortune teller but this isn’t guesswork and this isn’t psychic ability. This is a testament to a guy who obviously in his career spent a lot of time figuring it out and studying game tape.”

Romo’s predictions and enthusiastic delivery, however, won him praise on social media from athletes and fans alike.

“Romo has the offensive coordinator’s head set. I don’t care what anyone says,” Carolina Panthers receiver Torrey Smith wrote on Twitter.

“Great commentating by Tony Romo. He should be a coach. He called out everything that they were doing,” tweeted Denver Broncos’ receiver Emmanuel Sanders.

Baseball’s six-time All Star Bryce Harper, whose current free agency has been the subject of persistent speculation, offered his own praise for Romo’s uncanny ability to call plays ahead of time.

“Confirmed: Just called Tony Romo to see where I’m going to play next year,” Harper tweeted, adding the hashtag #YoureAWizardTony.

The Super Bowl will be held on Feb. 3 in Atlanta between the Los Angeles Rams and Patriots.