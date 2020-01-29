Your tweet here: Super Bowl confetti to contain fans' social media posts

MIAMI (Reuters - As any avid social media user can attest, getting your favorite pro athlete or celebrity to notice you on Twitter can be a tricky proposition.

FILE PHOTO: Jan 25, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; A detail shot of Super Bowl LIV football that is seen during the Grand Opening of the NFLÕs Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

But a few dozen lucky football fans will get an assist from Twitter this Super Bowl Sunday, with the social media platform planning to print fans’ tweets onto the confetti that will rain down on the winning team.

Twitter is currently compiling enthusiastic tweets in support of the San Francisco 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs and individual players, with plans to customize the traditional celebratory confetti with more than 100 unique messages.

Fans who use the hashtag #NFLTwitter will be eligible to have their tweets included, with the social media platform planning to pull tweets in real time, even during the Super Bowl.

Twitter said football fans were “the most energetic we’ve seen” on the platform this season, prompting the plan to rain the tweets onto the field after the game wraps.

“Being able to amplify the voices that make up this community in a never-been-done before type of way in partnership with the NFL is truly the best way to end an epic season,” said Christine Wixted, sports partner manager at Twitter.

Legions of loyal fans of the Niners and the Chiefs were posting tweets cheering on their teams on Wednesday, hoping they will be among those printed and dropped on Hard Rock Stadium Sunday night.

“If you’re reading this tweet on a piece of confetti, then THE 49ERS HAVE WON THE SUPER BOWL!!!!! #NFLTWITTER” wrote @49erHodge.

“Your dream coming true is OUR dream coming true #ChiefsKindgom #NFLTwitter,” @sportstalkevan tweeted.

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs face off in Super Bowl 54 in Miami on Sunday, Feb. 3.