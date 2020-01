49ers to clash with Chiefs in Super Bowl

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end Anthony Firkser (86) catches a touchdown pass against Tennessee Titans running back David Fluellen (32) during the second half in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The San Francisco 49ers will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in next month’s Super Bowl after they won their conference championships on Sunday.

The 49ers crushed the Green Bay Packers 37-20 behind Raheem Mostert’s four touchdown runs and the Chiefs, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing for three touchdowns and running for another, defeated the Tennessee Titans 35-24.

The Super Bowl is set for Feb. 2 in Miami.