Chiefs beat Titans, return to Super Bowl for first time in 50 years

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end Anthony Firkser (86) catches a touchdown pass against Tennessee Titans running back David Fluellen (32) during the second half in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Kansas City Chiefs are returning to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 seasons after defeating the Tennessee Titans 35-24 in the American Football Conference championship on Sunday.

The Chiefs, who last played in the Super Bowl in 1970 when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings, will meet the winner of Sunday’s late game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers in the Super Bowl on Feb. 2 in Miami.